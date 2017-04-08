Thieves dressed as utility workers caught on camera

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Thieves dressed as electrical workers stole more than $1,400 worth of alcohol from Belmont Tavern in Cathedral Square late last month and it's all caught on camera.

One man walked in around noon wearing street clothes and found the bar's storage room. He left with a box of liquor, put it in his car and came back for more.

"Little did they know there was a nice big camera above their head that watched everything they did," said Belmont Tavern owner Michael Vitucci.

The bar is connected to several businesses and they share a basement.

"Ninety-nine-point-nine percent of the time that door is locked and here it wasn't during a peak delivery time. It was too coincidental. It was a perfect opportunity," Vitucci said.

A couple hours later, the thief comes back with a friend and this time they're both wearing electrical worker uniforms. Together they steal more liquor and no one questioned the two until they tried coming back again.

"When you see that camera you actually take it personal and you want this piece of garbage busted," Vitucci said.

The uniforms the two were wearing are from a Milwaukee electrical company. The business believes the vests were stolen, but said it’s still investigating.

"It hurts to be a victim of a crime, but I think getting the word out is most important because everybody looks at people walking by ‘cause we're busy with our lives, but yet you don't question people, why are you here," Vitucci questioned.



If you have any information, call police.

