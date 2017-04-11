Theater students emotional after Peck building fire

The Peck School of Arts building was severely damaged in a fire Saturday, and students are emotional about the damage.

For students like Maureen O’Hara it was an emotional weekend.

"It's sad, sad to see your home get hurt and get burned,” O’Hara said.

Peck School of Arts Dean Emmons says currently they're assessing the damage.

"All of the lighting fixtures, lighting instruments. The theater dimming systems those are all pretty much destroyed," Emmons said.

Authorities believe the fire started in the scenery shop behind the stage. Several seats were also destroyed. The students are less than a month away from performing their production of “Arcadia.”

However, since Saturday several churches and schools have offered space for the play.

