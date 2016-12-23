Stunning 'ice castle' opens January in Wisconsin Dells

Brent says he's hoping to make visitors feel like they've been transported to a faraway land.
"For the most part, we want people to come in here and not think about where they're at. We want them to come in here and say 'wow, I feel like I'm in Narnia or I feel like I'm on an ice planet or something.' So there's just ice all around."
