Stunning 'ice castle' opens January in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS -- There's a new winter wonderland coming to Wisconsin Dells - a castle made entirely out of ice.

What started as a small idea for Brent Christensen and his family has grown.

To construct the castle's giant towers, icicles are harvested and put on top and sprayed with water to grow even taller.

Eventually, guests will be able to walk up a passageway into the castle, and slide down an ice slide. The castle will also feature a maze.

The hardest part for Brent Christensen and his crew has been timing. First the weather was too warm, and then too cold and windy.

One of only five ice castles across the U.S. and Canada, the towers at Mt. Olympus will be anywhere from 15 to 40 feet tall.

Brent says he's hoping to make visitors feel like they've been transported to a faraway land.

"For the most part, we want people to come in here and not think about where they're at. We want them to come in here and say 'wow, I feel like I'm in Narnia or I feel like I'm on an ice planet or something.' So there's just ice all around."

The ice castle will be open to the public by early January. Get more information here.

