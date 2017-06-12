Hundreds participate in special Harley motorcycle ride for families of fallen officers

Julia Fello
8:10 AM, Jun 12, 2017
8:51 AM, Jun 12, 2017

A Harley ride held Sunday benefited Concerns of Police Survivors, or C.O.P.S. -- an organization that helps survivors of men and women in blue who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect us.

Navigating a new world of grief and loss is hard for anyone, let alone the family of a fallen police officer.
 
Denise Held shared how she received mentoring and friendship through the C.O.P.S. organization. Her boyfriend, Dave Loeffler died from complications after being hit by a drunk driver while on duty in Minnesota.
 
"I feel like C.O.P.S. is sort of Dave's departing gift to me, because I never knew C.O.P.S. existed before he passed away," said Denise Held, Survivor.
 
More than 300 riders, including Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel took part. The goal was to raise $5,000 Sunday.
 
If you would like to find a local C.O.P.S. Chapter near you, follow this link.

