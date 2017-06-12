Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 12 at 7:54PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee, Sheboygan
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 7:42PM CDT expiring June 13 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Areal Flood Advisory issued June 12 at 6:47PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:45PM CDT in effect for: Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE -- A Harley ride held Sunday benefited Concerns of Police Survivors, or C.O.P.S. -- an organization that helps survivors of men and women in blue who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect us.
Navigating a new world of grief and loss is hard for anyone, let alone the family of a fallen police officer.
Denise Held shared how she received mentoring and friendship through the C.O.P.S. organization. Her boyfriend, Dave Loeffler died from complications after being hit by a drunk driver while on duty in Minnesota.
"I feel like C.O.P.S. is sort of Dave's departing gift to me, because I never knew C.O.P.S. existed before he passed away," said Denise Held, Survivor.
More than 300 riders, including Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel took part. The goal was to raise $5,000 Sunday.
If you would like to find a local C.O.P.S. Chapter near you, follow this link.