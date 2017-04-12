Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War group sues city of Muskego

A Civil War group filed papers to sue the city of Muskego for not properly maintaining the graves of Union soldiers, however, the city argued it's preserving historic prairie land.

"Give all these people the respect that they deserve. A lot of these people are pioneers," said Bob Koenecke, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Two union soldiers are buried at Luther Parker Cemetery. The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Group's mission is to preserve these graves.

"We just feel that this is a desecration to the memory of these two men," Koenecke said.

However, the city’s Forester Tom Zagar said he's working to preserve the native prairie land.

"We're preserving the same vegetation that existed at the time that these people were buried there," Zagar said.

"It's this living museum around them that I think it preserves both natural history and history," Zagar also said.

The city said it’s tried compromising with the Civil War group.

"Mowing around these particular graves if that's their concern, we offered that and they've rejected that. They would like to see the whole cemetery mowed," Zagar said.

The group’s attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, said state law requires veterans tombstones get proper and decent care.

"What we're asking the court to define is the standards that put out in the statute of proper and decent care and that's not further defined in the statute and my client and I firmly believe the current iteration of the cemetery is not proper and decent care," Gimbel said.

The group is also against the controlled burns the city does at Luther Parker Cemetery. They said the burns ruin the gravestones and insist there's a better way to preserve the graves and the prairie land.

"Maybe they could dig these plants up and place them in a more appropriate place within the township," Koenecke said.

The city has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit.

