Some outdoor companies in need of colder weather

While the warmer temperatures across southeastern Wisconsin were welcomed by many Wednesday, they weren’t ideal for all outdoor businesses.

The Rock Sports Complex had tubers sliding down the slopes, but skiers were sent packing as the main run, lift and snow machines sat idle.

"With the 40 degrees we don’t get a good enough base to pack down on,” said Hayden Lemke.

Throughout the week, the popular ski hill hasn’t been open due to an electrical issue followed by warmer weather. Lemke said business has been impacted on what’s supposed to be one of the busiest weeks of the season. Kids are on winter break, and families are home for the holidays.

"It’s unfortunate, but let’s hope that the snow will come again and the cold weather will stay and people can get out and enjoy the slopes,” said Susan Beeck of Green Bay.



After two major snowfalls in early December, plowing companies like Ross Landcare in Oak Creek are now off the clock, waiting for another round.

“It’s not great for business just because we’re not doing anything,” said Ross Landcare owner Eric Ross.

Ross is using the downtime to refuel his fleet of trucks and repair equipment.

"Just as long as it’s not too long before the next snowfall so we can keep working,” he said.

Back at the Rock Sports Complex, employees said they plan to have their main ski run reopened by sometime next week.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.