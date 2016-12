A message of inclusion and support is spreading around Bay View this holiday season. However, the effort has more to do with the election than with Christmas.

On a snowy night just days before Christmas, colorful signs lining front yards are catching people's eyes.

"I don't know, it just seemed like a breath of fresh air," said Casey Elliot of Bay View.

They read, "No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor."

"I feel like (there were) very uncomfortable conversations around the table at Thanksgiving," added Elliot.

The signs share the same message in three different languages -- Spanish, English and Arabic.

"You see a lot of Spanish and English incorporation, but to see the Arabic on there definitely meant something to us," said Robertta Masoud of Bay View.

Masoud said she bought her sign because of the political climate a month and a half after a hotly-contested presidential race.

"The whole talk about 'let's build a wall for the Hispanics', 'let's ban all the Muslims' Being a Muslim myself that kind of hurt a little bit, stung a little bit," she said.

The signs can be found in cities across the nation, but if it wasn't for screen printer Robert DeVillers, they might not be in the Milwaukee metro just yet.

"I'm in the community and I like the positive message so I'm willing to help you with that," he said.

DeVillers heard of the idea on a Bay View community Facebook page and took care of the order.

"I've probably had about 60 so far," he said.

While these signs reference neighbors, they're meant to represent inclusiveness in the entire community.

"We're all here and we're all here together," said Masoud.

If you would like to purchase one of the $10 signs click here.

