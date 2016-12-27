Shoppers flood area malls for post-Christmas sales

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Crowds flooded Southridge Mall Monday to take advantage of post-holiday sales.

The Williams family makes a tradition of shopping after Christmas.

"Even after Christmas, people still are into the Christmas spirit," said 11-year-old Seth Williams of Milwaukee. "We all pick out an ornament and we take it home, put our names on it and what the year is, and we hang it on our Christmas tree."

Seth's mother, Amy, and his three siblings say it's a tradition born of necessity.

"It got to be pricey for the six of us to go before, so we wait until the day after to shop for ornaments and calendars and things we can wait one day for," Amy said.

Williams said their family pays half of what they would the day before Christmas for holiday items.

It's a discovery that brought many people to Callister's Christmas in Southridge.

"I couldn't even get the gate open and people were running in here," said the store manager. The store opens in October, and will close before January. To get rid of inventory, the store has everything at least half off.

The mall has special holiday hours for families to take advantage of the deals. You can find them online at this link.

