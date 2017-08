Many in the Sherman Park neighborhood say the neighborhood is more than real estate, it’s a community made up of relationships. Every Thursday night, the Borg’s try to strengthen those relationships by opening up their kitchen and home to their neighbors.

“Everyone asks me, ‘Do you love to cook?’ No, I don't love to cook. But I love being in community, I love having fellowship,” said Shar Borg.

You would think Shar and her husband Peter were cooking for an army. Her guest list is always unpredictable.

“You have to be prepared for 60 -70 people because it could happen,” she said.

The Borgs have been opening their hearts and home for the last 15 years.

“What we have here is real,” Shar said. “Our kids play in the front yard. We share meals. We cry together, we pray together, we encourage each other.”

The tradition is like Thanksgiving once a week. All the Borgs ask is that you come hungry and willing to make a new friend.

“We were really excited to try it out and get to know our community here because we live just a block up,” said Devon Hanson, who recently moved to Sherman Park.

At times it can be hard to keep up with all the new faces. But Peter makes sure to greet everyone who comes through the door.

“Living out scripture doesn't happen when you are only doing it with people who looks like you,” Peter said.

Quickly the living room fills, spilling into the dining room and beyond.

It’s more than just dinner. It’s about demonstrating what community really means.

“My house does not always have to be clean, I don’t always have the fanciest meal, I don't always have to be put together to have people in my home,” Shar said.

The Borgs are hopeful that this family dinner concept will spread, and the recipe is real easy: Be intentional, prayerful and just do it.