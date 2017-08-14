A Milwaukee rabbi has brought new life into an organization called the Sherman Park Citizen Patrol in an effort to keep his neighborhood safe.

Each volunteer patrols an area for 90 minutes with a ride-along in a marked car with flashing lights. They work with Milwaukee Police, writing down anything suspicious.

All of them volunteer their time for one simple reason.

"This is our neighborhood and we need to take it back," said Rabbi Hersh Hiller of the Sherman Park Citizen Patrol.

The SPCP is also working with city leaders to put speed bumps in a portion of 51st and 54th Streets by September. They want to curtail people from speeding and running stop signs where children play.

They also helped install surveillance cameras in area alleys.

Click here for more information about the Sherman Park Citizen Patrol.