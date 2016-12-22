Sensory-friendly version of the Nutcracker performed in Milwaukee

A unique version of the "The Nutcracker" was performed at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee Ballet teamed up with Autism Speaks for the first sensory-friendly version of the holiday classic.

"It's so important because these types of performances can be so overwhelming to our families and individuals affected by autism," said Lauren Peter of Autism Speaks. "So it's great to be able to offer this type of programming. It's such a fantastic time. We always see kids leaving here so happy and excited."

The houselights were kept on, pre-recorded music was used, and all pyrotechnics were removed from the show. There were also designated quiet zones for people to relax if they needed a break.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.