Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she'll vote 'no' on President Trump's Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin plans to vote no for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. On Thursday she voted with Senate Democrats to try to block his nomination.
But the Republican-controlled Senate invoked the so-called "nuclear option," eliminating the 60-vote filibuster requirement on a Supreme Court nominee. A simple majority is now needed to end debate and continue on to confirm Judge Gorsuch.
Baldwin says Judge Gorsuch will not be a check on the executive powers of a President Trump. Three Democrats have said they will vote for Gorsuch, bringing his total to 55 with Republicans. Baldwin says the threshold should be 60 votes.