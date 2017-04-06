Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she'll vote 'no' on President Trump's Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin plans to vote no for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. On Thursday she voted with Senate Democrats to try to block his nomination.



But the Republican-controlled Senate invoked the so-called "nuclear option," eliminating the 60-vote filibuster requirement on a Supreme Court nominee. A simple majority is now needed to end debate and continue on to confirm Judge Gorsuch.



Baldwin says Judge Gorsuch will not be a check on the executive powers of a President Trump. Three Democrats have said they will vote for Gorsuch, bringing his total to 55 with Republicans. Baldwin says the threshold should be 60 votes.

"If you haven't sent us a nominee that can win strong bipartisan support, then the answer is not to change the rules of the Senate, but to change the nominee."



Senator Baldwin says she's troubled by Gorsuch's decisions that she says went against workers and women's rights



"If he hasn't won broad bipartisan support I believe the next recourse is for the president is to nominate a person who would be in the mainstream."

Six of the eight current Supreme Court Justices earned more than 60 confirmation votes. But Justice Samuel Alito received 58 and Justice Clarence Thomas received 52 votes.

