Robbers still loose after holding up gas station

Jacalyn Allen watched her life flash before her eyes as a robber held a gun inches from her head Tuesday.

Now, she said she's scared to go to work at the BP on Arcadian Ave. in Waukesha.

"I though I was going to die," she said. "The gun was pointed to my head. He was telling me to calm down because I was screaming and hyperventilating."

Allen said it started with the familiar ding of the store's door opening.

"I heard it beep and a guy was standing behind me with a gun," she explained. The whole incident lasted 42 seconds, but Allen said the trauma continues and kept her awake all night.

"Everytime I would close my eyes I would see the gun."

Waukesha Police report it happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two men went in the store, one holding the door open, one with the gun getting the money and cigarettes from Allen.

It all happened within walking distance from Allen's home.

"My parents saw the lights last night and immediately called to make sure it wasn't something here. Hearing I had just been robbed was not something my mom wanted to hear," Allen said.

Police haven't located the men responsible. Allen hopes they're off the street soon.

Waukesha Police ask that you call Detective Tim Probst at (262) 524-3814 if you have any information about this case.

