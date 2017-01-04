Red Cross issues an emergency call for blood and platelet donations
7:14 AM, Jan 4, 2017
59 mins ago
Share Article
MADISON -
The American Red Cross says it has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment now.
According to the American Red Cross, hectic holiday schedules for many regular blood donors contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed. Snowstorms and severe weather have also impacted donations. Nearly 100 blood drives were forced to cancel in December, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.
“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services. “We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”
The American Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood.
HOW TO DONATE:
Find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets. Overall, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help speed up the donation process.
UPCOMING BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES:
Dodge County:
Juneau
1/10/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave
Lomira
1/16/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St
Mayville
1/11/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
1/13/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., New Tribes Bible Institute, 915 North Hartwell Avenue
Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.