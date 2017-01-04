Red Cross issues an emergency call for blood and platelet donations

The American Red Cross says it has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment now.

According to the American Red Cross, hectic holiday schedules for many regular blood donors contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed. Snowstorms and severe weather have also impacted donations. Nearly 100 blood drives were forced to cancel in December, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.

“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services. “We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

The American Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood.

HOW TO DONATE:

Find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets. Overall, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help speed up the donation process.

UPCOMING BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES:

Dodge County:

Juneau

1/10/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave

Lomira

1/16/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

1/11/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Rubicon

1/13/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Honor Intermediate School, N3501 Cty Hwy P

Waupun

1/12/2017: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac County:

Fond du Lac

1/18/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St

Mount Calvary

1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

Rosendale

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson County:

Fort Atkinson

1/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Jefferson

1/4/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Lake Mills

1/10/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

1/16/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

1/17/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Milwaukee County:

Milwaukee

1/13/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., School Sisters of St. Francis Milwaukee, 1515 S. Layton Blvd.

1/5/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

1/6/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Blast Fitness, 1300 N. 7th St.

West Allis

1/12/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee County:

Cedarburg

1/19/2017: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

_______________

Racine County:

Union Grove

1/19/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum Street

_______________

Sheboygan County:

Plymouth

1/12/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Salem United Church of Christ, 217 Salem Dr

Sheboygan

1/13/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/20/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/6/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth County:

East Troy

1/16/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Whitewater

1/20/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kettle Moraine Baptist Church, 505 S Wisconsin St

_______________

Washington County:

West Bend

1/18/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 1975 South 18th Ave

_______________

Waukesha County:

Menomonee Falls

1/5/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Menomonee Falls High School, W142N8101 Merrimac Dr

New Berlin

1/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Pewaukee

1/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/12/2017: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/19/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

1/19/2017: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/5/2017: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Waukesha

1/13/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., New Tribes Bible Institute, 915 North Hartwell Avenue

