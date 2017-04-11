Potatoes to arrive at Sen. Ron Johnson's office this week

Last month the creators of the popular card game “Cards Against Humanity” asked people to send potatoes to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s office, and they announced the spuds will arrive this week.

If people sent the card game $5, they would send a potato to the senator urging him to hold a town hall meeting. Johnson had received pressure to hold a town hall after other lawmakers had done so in the face of a laundry list of issues last month.

According to a news release last week, this week the card game creators plan on sending more than 2,000 potatoes to Johnson’s Milwaukee office on Wisconsin Avenue. The potatoes each say “Hold A Town Hall,” along with the name of the person who paid to ship it to the senator.

"It's shameful that a U.S. Senator is too afraid of his own constituents to hold an in-person town hall," said Max Temkin, Cards' co-creator, in a statement. "He's running from the very people he is supposed to serve."

The potatoes will be shipped in waves,and some have already been sent. The release said 30 potatoes have arrived at the office with another 200 on the way. The final phase started on Friday with 1,800 potatoes leaving Chicago for Milwaukee in a US Postal Service truck.

Johnson has said he will donate the potatoes to local food banks when his office receives them.

