Possible deer poaching investigated in Wauwatosa

"It made us, both my wife and I, think that somebody had to of known it was there or were looking for it....just the odd part of the deer being removed in the middle of the night on our property is just very suspicious."
Adam became even more suspicious in the morning when he went outside.
"There were definitely a couple footprints from one or two people and you can definitely see a drag mark and some of that carcass was moved from that spot and taken," explained Field.
The incident is under investigation.
