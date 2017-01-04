Possible deer poaching investigated in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA -- Neighbors are concerned after a Wauwatosa man found a dead deer near the area a popular buck named "Bow Tie" was killed. A DNR spokesperson says wardens are investigating the incident.

After the Packers game on New Year's Day, Adam Field opened the back door of his home on North Glenway near Menomonee River Parkway.

"I went to let the dog out in the backyard, and I was startled by a large buck laying about 10 feet from our back door on our patio, and it seemed to be dead," explained Adam Field.

He saw a small spot of blood, but didn't notice a wound. Adam woke up his wife and stepped outside.

"Had her look at it too and it looked dead to her. So I kind of went out with a flashlight, poked around and nudged it's hoof and obviously it didn't flinch. It was definitely dead."

The couple planned to call authorities in the morning.

"My first suspicion was that it was probably hit by a car or something, and it traveled a little bit through the neighborhood and fell dead there," said Field.

An hour later, he looked out and the deer was gone.

"It made us, both my wife and I, think that somebody had to of known it was there or were looking for it....just the odd part of the deer being removed in the middle of the night on our property is just very suspicious."

Adam became even more suspicious in the morning when he went outside.

"There were definitely a couple footprints from one or two people and you can definitely see a drag mark and some of that carcass was moved from that spot and taken," explained Field.

The incident is under investigation.

