UPDATE: Milwaukee Police say the missing boy has been found safe.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Milwaukee Police Department issued an alert Monday morning for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Isaiah Jones was last seen leaving his home in the area of N. 70th Street and W. Capitol Drive at around 3 p.m. Saturday.

He’s described as a black male, around 4-feet-2 inches tall, 95 pounds with black hair and a dyed red patch in the front and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black gym shorts, red and black shoes, and he was carrying a black backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.