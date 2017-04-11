Police looking for Brown Deer man said to have medical problems

Police are looking for a Brown Deer man who has not been seen since last week, and he reportedly has numerous medical problems.

The Brown Deer Police said via Twitter that Reginald Taylor has not been heard from since Friday.

Residents are asked to call 414-371-2900 if they have any information about his whereabouts.

Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!