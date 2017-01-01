Polar Bear Plunge tradition ends for 2 friends after more than 3 decades

Susan Dundon and Vikki Hassi have been polar plunging into Lake Michigan on New Year's Day for more than 3 decades. On Sunday they're retiring, a happy feeling, but bittersweet.

"Oh, it's emotional, I'm 60 and I thought it would be a great time to stop," said Dundon.

"And then I said if she wasn't going to do it than I wasn't going to do it anymore because she's been my one constant," said Hassi.

That's why it's only fitting they join hands on the last plunge. Racing to the ice cold lake amongst the big crowd.

"It was good, it's a warmer year so that's good," said Hassi.

A sunny Sunday forecast shined on this friendship that's been plunging for a long time.

"It's the end of the era for us but we're moving on to better stuff or different stuff and we'll do that together too because we're good buddies," said Hassi.

"Next year the duo says they plan on sleeping in and having brunch. No plans of getting wet on their next New Year's Day.

