Packers playoff home game means millions for Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE- A Packers playoff game at home means about $13.5 million for the Green Bay area and the economic boost is even felt in Southeast Wisconsin. Local business owners say Sunday's game is the perfect start to a new year in more ways than one.

"If they don't win then the business just stops and we go into the off season mode," said Gary Anders, Green & Gold Zone.

The owner of the Green & Gold Zone in West Allis expects to see more customers looking for gear this week since the game is at home.

"When people are going to the game they're going to want stuff to wear at the game," explained Anders.

Sendik's stores are preparing for big crowds Sunday.

"We'll be busy probably from that after Church crowd all the way through kickoff at 3:30," said Nick Bandoch, Sendik's Food Market.

Football fans tend to stock up on grab-and-go foods.

"A lot of pizzas in general, spirits of course and even some of the fresh produce items like guacamole and salsa," explained Bandoch.

Employees at bars like Brett's Farmhouse on Milwaukee's Northwest side say the game is a sure bet for a full house.

"This place will be jamming. We'll have a lot of people. A lot of people will be buying each other drinks, cheering the Packers on to win and then go on to the next game," said Steve Yachinich, Brett's Farmhouse.