The New Year's Eve holiday brings an increased risk of drunk driving, according to police.

That's why Greenfield Police Officer Tyler Jaeger said drivers should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence on roads this weekend.

"You're going to see increased patrols, definitely, from all agencies around the metro area," Jaeger said.

Police said OWI arrests around New Year's Eve have decreased, at least in Greenfield, over the last decade. Last year, there was just one on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day combined.

Jaeger said he continues to urge anyone drinking to use a cab, public transportation, or services like Uber and Lyft.

"The main goal for law enforcement is to get people to follow the rules," Jaeger said. "But we're also there to enforce those rules too."

In Wisconsin last year, there were roughly 24,000 convictions for OWI, according to the Department of Transportation.

Wisconsin DOT said alcohol-related crashes across the state in 2015 led to 190 deaths and almost 2,900 injuries.

Jaeger said crashes involving alcohol are preventable, which is why they can be devastating to respond to -- especially if someone is hurt or killed.

"It's really those innocent victims, the people who weren't doing anything wrong who were caught up in the crash, that you really feel for," Jaeger said.

