One saved from house fire in St. Joseph's neighborhood

Milwaukee firefighters have saved one person from a house fire near 48th and Center Streets.

The MFD responded to the fire in the two-story building Tuesday afternoon, and saved the victim from the second floor. The person has been sent to Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. This story is developing and will be updated when new information is available.

