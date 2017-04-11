Kenosha police are looking for a man and his motorcycle after a hit and run accident left one person injured.

Police said in a news release that the motorcyclist drove off after he hit a 75-year-old Kenosha man walking near 22nd Avenue. The injured man was sent to Kenosha Hospital.

The police are asking the public for their help in finding the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203, or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-6565-7333.

