Off-duty Milwaukee police officer arrested for driving drunk

MILWAUKEE -- An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was among 21 people pulled over during New Year's weekend as a part of Operation Drive Sober.

Among the charges pending against 52-year-old Michael Boden is a first-time drunk driving offense.

He also faces potential charges of Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon/Go armed while intoxicated, a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 9 months in jail. Deputies say Boden had his police firearm in a bag in the back seat.

The off-duty officer immediately grabbed his badge and held it out his window as soon as he was pulled over, a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy reported.

Boden refused to take a breathalyzer.

Officer Boden has 13 years on the force with Milwaukee Police District 3.

