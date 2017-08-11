Oak Creek Man passing out prevention flyers amid high crime rates

An Oak Creek man is taking it upon himself to warn residents about a spike in home and car break-ins.

Police said the majority of these have been crimes of opportunity. That has Good Samaritan, Cory Carlson, working overtime.

Over the past few days, Carlson said he's stopped by around 500 homes with flyers in hand so residents don't make simple mistakes and become a target.

"They'll get the garage door opener and they get out of the garage whatever they can. If your car's in there they take your keys and take your car," Carlson said to one driver.

He’s gone door-to-door, mailbox to mailbox and car to car sharing the same message no matter the method.

"With all the recent activity with criminal activity, the break ins and car thefts in the area, I came up with the idea to make a very simple flyer," he said.

Oak Creek police say they've seen an increase in crimes of opportunity mainly due to unlocked cars and homes, even open windows and garages.

"What we're finding out from a lot of people is that they didn't know what was going on in the neighborhood," Carlson said.

Naomi Stillman learned the hard way.

"Actually, we've had a bike stolen from the side of our garage a few weeks ago and our neighbors, their car was broken into about a week ago," she said.

Carlson said he’s also a victim of the recent spree.

"It makes you kind of question everything around you," Carlson said.

He hopes his hours spent alerting neighbors will keep their belongings out of the wrong hands.

"We're not unaware anymore; we're not naïve to what's happening," he said.

Aside from locking doors and windows, police say valuables and garage door openers should be kept out of sight in cars left outside.