New Sobelman's Pub & Grill opening in Waukesha Tuesday

WAUKESHA -

WAUKESHA -- Big news for Sobelman's Pub & Grill: the burger joint is opening a new restaurant in Waukesha today.

The official grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. today.

The restaurant is located at: 332 Williams St. between Maple Street and Grand Avenue in downtown Waukesha.

This is the restaurant's fourth location. The owners have said they are exploring opportunities franchise in Oconomowoc, Kenosha, Sheboygan, Lake Geneva and Appleton.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.