New company adding 170 full-time call center jobs to Milwaukee's northwest side

The company said positions will pay between $27,000 and $36,000 per year. Callahan suggests those who are unemployed, underemployed, or just looking for work with a shorter commute should all apply.
"Know that it’s sit down, put the headset on and talk to the customers,” he said.
"I think it’s a wonderful thing," added Johnson. "I think it’s something that should have been done a long time ago."
There will be a career fair event for the openings on Saturday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Northtown Church at 7000 N. 107th St. The positions are expected to be filled by this Spring.
