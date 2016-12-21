New company adding 170 full-time call center jobs to Milwaukee's northwest side

A new company is adding more than 170 full-time jobs to Milwaukee’s northwest side. Concentrix, located in the Park Place office park, plans to welcome entry-level applicants to their call center.



"This is something that we really, really need,” said Anita Johnson of Milwaukee.



Johnson said she was pleasantly surprised to hear about Concentrix’s hiring push after the struggles she’s seen in the community.



"We’re all in debt because we don’t have jobs; people need jobs in this area very bad," she said.

The newly available call center jobs will provide customer service and technical support to clients over the phone.



"We will hire the will and then train the skill,” said Keith Calahan of Concentrix.



Callahan said the additional headcount comes from client demand. The company’s 170 openings require a high school diploma. Those who have had interactions in customer service are highly sought after.



"I think the greatest thing we have about this site is it’s still young,” said Callahan.

The company said positions will pay between $27,000 and $36,000 per year. Callahan suggests those who are unemployed, underemployed, or just looking for work with a shorter commute should all apply.



"Know that it’s sit down, put the headset on and talk to the customers,” he said.



"I think it’s a wonderful thing," added Johnson. "I think it’s something that should have been done a long time ago."



There will be a career fair event for the openings on Saturday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Northtown Church at 7000 N. 107th St. The positions are expected to be filled by this Spring.

