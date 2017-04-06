Naked man spotted at Milwaukee airport

It's a story that you might need to see to believe: A naked man found on the tarmac at Mitchell International Airport Wednesday afternoon, and part of the incident was caught on camera by a passenger inside a plane.



Airport administration tells TODAY’S TMJ4 the suspect went through security at Concourse D. The investigation is ongoing, however it is believed he found an emergency exit to get out onto the tarmac where he decided to undress.

"Come on, it's like 40 degrees what are we doing?” said Matt Seehafer of Oshkosh.

It’s a jaw dropping sight worthy of a giggle for some travelers hearing the story.



"I'm at a lot of airports all the time and I don't think I've ever seen anything even close to that in my life," said Myette Simpson of Kansas City.

Airport leaders said this is a first at Mitchell International, too -- and hopefully the last.

"There's kids everywhere, what are we doing?," said Seehafer.

Jesse McCoy Jr. is left wondering the suspect’s motive.

"Maybe he had too many brews, I don't know,” he said.

The incident wasn't so funny for security, although everything went according to protocol.

The suspect caused authorities to immediately sound the alarm after he went where he shouldn't to show the unthinkable. As law enforcement approached, he put his clothes on.

"They weren’t aggressive or anything and he wasn't doing anything wrong with them so I think that was fair,” Simpson said.

"I think that is very legitimate of them to do their job. I'm sure if they didn't do so, there would be a lot more complaints around here," McCoy Jr. said.

The suspect's name has not been released. He was taken into custody but the sheriff's office has not commented about potential charges.



Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!