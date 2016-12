MPD officers struck by fleeing stolen vehicle

Two Milwaukee police officers were injured Saturday after they were hit by a stolen vehicle.

The investigation started when two people broke into a USPS vehicle and stole property in the 2800 block of N Pierce Street.

Police say the 16-year-old males used keys obtained the theft to steal a Kia Spectra, which was located at Holton and Center around 3 p.m. with the suspects inside.

Two officers attempted to arrest the suspects, but they refused to get out of the vehicle and sped away, striking the officers in the process.

The officers — a 39-year-old male with 11 years experience and a 25-year-old male with seven years experience, were treated at a local hospital and released.

A short time later, police found the stolen vehicle in a crash at Holton and Burleigh.

The suspects were arrested after a short foot chase and will be charged with theft, motor vehicle theft. recklessly endangering safety, and fleeing.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was treated for minor injuries.