MPD celebrating city with ‘World Peace Celebration' stuff a bus event

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Police Department is celebrating what makes the city great with a "World Peace Celebration" at Sherman Park on Aug. 26 and 27, but before the celebration, cops are camping out in in the community to stuff a bus and collect school supply donations.

"It started as an idea, and it just escalated into this great huge opportunity," said Natassha Delgado.

That opportunity is geared toward benefiting local students before they head back to school, and the department is accepting money and school supply donations to get the job done.

“Everything’s that’s collected… will be given to all the kids," Delgado said. "So they’ll have an abundance of backpacks folders, paper [and] everything back to school.”

But the donations are just one piece of the puzzle in this effort to bring the city of Milwaukee together for the "World Peace Celebration".



“Due to the riots last year and everything we wanted to do something special so we’re celebrating what makes our city great," Delgado said.

The celebration includes a sleepover in the park, haircuts, a job and resource fair, and a school supply giveaway to assist with the financial burden often associated with students heading back to school.

Lifting that burden is something Pachia Thao and her family felt inclined to do, and they said they're happy they donated.

“School supplies [are] a necessity for schools in order to learn and educate yourself for the future," Thao said.

