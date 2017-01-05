Mitchell Park Domes hosts Thursday night light shows through March

MILWAUKEE – Thursday nights will be a little brighter at The Domes this winter.

Light shows set to music will be featured every Thursday evening, from Jan. 19 through March 30, until 9 p.m.

In addition to the light show, special events are planned for the last Thursday of the month, January through March. A list of those special events are listed below:

Bizarre Bazaar - Jan. 26 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will fill the lobby with a mixed marketplace. An eclectic array of artists, makers, and vendors will offer a variety of wares, food, and entertainment in this unusual bazaar experience.



Viva Las Vegas Night - Feb. 23 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will bring all things “Elvis” to The Domes. Visitors are encouraged to wear their best Elvis-inspired attire and to try their luck at Vegas-style carnival games. An Elvis impersonator will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Specialty drinks and Elvis’s favorite banana-and-peanut-butter sandwiches will be available for purchase.



mARTch MADNESS - March 30 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A one-night gallery event will come to The Domes. Local artists working in a variety of media will show and sell their art. Highlighting the night will be a fashion show with costume designs inspired by the three domes. The night also offers a coloring station for artists of all ages. Wine and other beverage and food items will be available for purchase.



Regular Domes admission rates apply to these events. Admission rates are listed below:

Adults age 18 and over: $7

Milwaukee County Seniors with ID, persons with disabilities, students of any age with ID, and youth age 6–17, $5

Children 5 and under: free.

For more information on The Domes, call (414) 257-5611 or visit countyparks.com.

