Milwaukee woman celebrates 102nd birthday

Maria Aviles de Jesus celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Her party, where she wore a hot pink ball cap backward, was held at the United Community Center's Senior Center.

When asked her secret to a long life, she said she always asks God for forgiveness. Then she blessed everyone.

"I just can't believe it," she said. "There's so many expressions of love that I've received today. So I love you all and ask God to bless you with good health and happiness."



