Milwaukee police: Missing 9-year-old boy located

UPDATE: Police say Aaron has been located in the area of 76th and North Avenue and is unharmed. He is being reunited with his family.

----

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing 9-year-old Milwaukee boy.

Aaron Whitlock was last seen in the area N. 35th and W. Melvina on June 10, 2017 at approximately 4:05 p.m.

Whitlock is 4’02” tall, 80 pounds, Medium Complexion, low hair style, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and black Nike shoes. He is known to frequent the Milwaukee County Transit busses. He is also known to travel significant distances on foot.

If anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405.