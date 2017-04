Milwaukee police have found the family of a lost boy, who was found Friday afternoon around 1:40 p.m.

The child was riding his bike alone near 17th Street and Keefe Avenue. He is about two or three years old and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!