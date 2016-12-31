Milwaukee New Year's Eve events for adults

Adults, are you still looking for New Year's Eve plans? Many area businesses are hosting New Year's Eve events across the Milwaukee area. You can find a list of events below:
 
*The Iron Horse Hotel - New Year's Eve Party: 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. - Dec. 31st - 500 W. Florida St.
 
*Drink Wisconsinbly Pub - New Year's Eve Pajama Party:  9:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan 1st - 135 East National Avenue
 
*Mo's Irish Pub Milwaukee - Mo's Epic New Year's Eve Party: 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan 1st - 142 W Wisconsin Ave.
 
*Red Lion Pub - A Royal New Year's Eve: 6:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan. 1st - 1850 North Water Street
 
*Ugly's - Utopia New Year's Eve: 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. to Dec. 31st - Jan 1st - 1125 North Old World 3rd Street
 
*CrossFit West Allis - "Deadlift & Chill" 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan. 1st - 2086 South 56th St.
 
*Rock the Burbs - 7:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan. 1st - Waukesha County Expo Center
 
*The Brass Alley - 9:00p.m. to 2:00 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan. 1st - 1023 North Old World 3rd St.
 
*Buck Bradley's - Limo Bus Crawl: (Check In: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.) 3rd Ward, 3rd St & Water St  - Dec. 31st - Jan. 1st
 
*Nice Ash  -Burgundy Ties - New Year's Eve -  9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. - 323 West Main Street, Waukesha
 
*Grand Geneva Resort & SpaNew Year's Eve Party - 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. -7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva
 
*NYE 2017 at Dick's MKE - 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan. 1st - 730 N Milwaukee St.
 
*Blackfinn Ameripub - NYE Rio Carnival - 7:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan. 1st -Brookfield
 
*Casablanca's 2017 NYE Masquerade Ball - 8:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. - Casablanca, 728 East Brady Street

