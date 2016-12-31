TMJ4
Milwaukee New Year's Eve events for adults
3:44 PM, Dec 31, 2016
4:05 PM, Dec 31, 2016
Adults, are you still looking for New Year's Eve plans? Many area businesses are hosting New Year's Eve events across the Milwaukee area. You can find a list of events below:
*
The Iron Horse Hotel
- New Year's Eve Party:
9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. - Dec. 31st - 500 W. Florida St.
*
Drink Wisconsinbly Pub
- New Year's Eve Pajama Party:
9:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan 1st - 135 East National Avenue
*
Mo's Irish Pub Milwaukee
- Mo's Epic New Year's Eve Party:
9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan 1st - 142 W Wisconsin Ave.
*
Red Lion Pub
- A Royal New Year's Eve:
6:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan. 1st - 1850 North Water Street
*
Ugly's
- Utopia New Year's Eve:
9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. to Dec. 31st - Jan 1st - 1125 North Old World 3rd Street
*CrossFit West Allis - "Deadlift & Chill"
8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan. 1st - 2086 South 56th St.
*Rock the Burbs
- 7:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan. 1st - Waukesha County Expo Center
*
The Brass Alley
- 9:00p.m. to 2:00 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan. 1st - 1023 North Old World 3rd St.
*Buck Bradley's -
Limo Bus Crawl:
(Check In: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.) 3rd Ward, 3rd St & Water St - Dec. 31st - Jan. 1st
*
Nice Ash
-Burgundy Ties - New Year's Eve
- 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. - 323 West Main Street, Waukesha
*Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
-
New Year's Eve Party
- 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. -7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva
*
NYE 2017 at Dick's MKE
- 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan. 1st - 730 N Milwaukee St.
*
Blackfinn Ameripub
-
NYE Rio Carnival
- 7:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. - Dec. 31st - Jan. 1st -Brookfield
*Casablanca's 2017 NYE Masquerade Ball
- 8:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. - Casablanca, 728 East Brady Street
