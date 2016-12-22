Milwaukee icon 'Mother Scott' passes away at age 90

A pillar in the Milwaukee community has passed away.

Annie Naomi Scott, known as "Mother Scott," died Tuesday night. She was 90 years old.

Scott founded the Scott Christian Youth Fellowship and Recreation Center, near Teutonia and Hadley. It provides free meals, clothing, and counseling for adults and kids in Milwaukee.

"She was just real. she talked to everybody," Mother Scott's daughter Annie Wilson says. "So many people claim her when they come in here. She was their grandmother, she was their auntie. She was everything."

The Scott Christian Youth Fellowship Center has been serving the community since 1974. It is run completely on donations. You can donate here.

