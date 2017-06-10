Man killed in Milwaukee car accident Saturday morning

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of North Teutonia Avenue.

Police say a southbound Hyundai Santa Fe struck a Honda Civic that was westbound on W. Hampton Avenue and failed to stop at a red traffic signal.

The front passenger of the Honda was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The driver of the Honda fled on foot after the crash. A second passenger in the Honda was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they are seeking the driver of the Honda.

Milwaukee police is also working to determine the identity of the deceased.

