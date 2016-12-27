Milwaukee family's home destroyed in Christmas fire

A Milwaukee family is grateful to be alive after a fire destroyed everything they own on Christmas afternoon.

It happened at a home in the 3200 block of N. 35th Street.

A mother and her daughter were taking a nap when the fire broke out. They did not even realize the whole house was on fire until it was almost too late.

Katherine Mitchell said she smelled smoke Christmas afternoon but she lives in a duplex so at fist she did not think anything of it. But as the smell got stronger she started to investigate pulling open the door to the lower level.

"All of the smoke started coming from up the stairs and the house just filled up with smoke," said Mitchell.

Mitchell and her 14-year-old daughter got out with only the clothes on their back. Her daughter didn't even grab a coat.

"Just a hoodie and a pair of house shoes. She didn't have shoes, socks or anything," said Mitchell.

Mitchell's two other children had unwrapped their gifts and left to be with their father. She says she is grateful they were not in the fire as well. Mitchell says she can't even bring herself to tell her 8-year-old son the gaming system he begged for Christmas is gone.

"Everything is burnt up. That was the first thing he asked me, 'Did they save my game? I'm like I don't know yet,'" said Mitchell.

But she says even though they lost all their clothes, beds and home. Even worse is the memories in that they can't get back.

"Everything that they had coming up, the pictures, everything, I had that to give to them when they got older but there's really nothing I could do about it," said Mitchell wiping away the tears.

She says now the only thing she can focus on is what they did not lose.

"To have my kids and we're all here is what I'm very thankful for. We made it and we almost didn't," said Mitchell.

The fire department still does not know what caused the fire. They believe it began in the basement. The home is a total loss.

St. Paul Church of God is accepting donations for them. Call 414-444-5745 or 414-610-3892 for information on how to donate.

