1 person dies in overnight double shooting in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

It happened on Sunday around 12:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of N. Buffum Street, outside of a residence.

Police say the homicide victim is an adult male from Milwaukee who was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation. The second victim, also an adult male, was also shot and was conveyed to a local hospital where he is being treated.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they continue to look for a suspect and determine a motive.

