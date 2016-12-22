The Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council delivered more than 20 bags of toys to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee on Thursday morning.

Boys & Girls Club workers said the toys would be handed out to kids at its Mary Ryan Club, in Sherman Park, and its Pieper-Hillside Club.

The MBCTC collected the toys throughout the month of December. Most are construction-themed.

Pam Fendt, of Laborers Local 113, said she hopes the toys get kids thinking about careers in the trades.

"I think it's good to get kids' thought processes turning, even at a young age," she said. "There's a lot of construction that's going on now."

Fendt said the MBCTC donated between 20 and 30 bags full of toys.

"We're really excited," said Telemachus Rafaelidys, Development and Communications Manager for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

He said the Boys & Girls Club is reliant on community support -- especially during the holiday season.

"Some of our families don't always have the financial flexibility needed to get new toys for their kids," Rafaelidys said. "So this is just really great."

This is the first year the MBCTC has collected donations for the local Boys & Girls Clubs.

