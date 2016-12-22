Fendt said the MBCTC donated between 20 and 30 bags full of toys.
"We're really excited," said Telemachus Rafaelidys, Development and Communications Manager for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.
He said the Boys & Girls Club is reliant on community support -- especially during the holiday season.
"Some of our families don't always have the financial flexibility needed to get new toys for their kids," Rafaelidys said. "So this is just really great."
This is the first year the MBCTC has collected donations for the local Boys & Girls Clubs.
