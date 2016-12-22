Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin earns Living Legend Award

Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin received the Crystal Living Legend award from founders of the Black Inventors Gallery at a meet-and-greet with business leaders Wednesday.

"We have a really simple mantra. It's about doing things for the right reasons. It's a simple filter to go through things, if we have to question it, we're pretty sure its wrong," shared Feigin.

Retired Miller Brewing Executive and past Crystal Living Legend Award Winner Virgil Colbert returned to Milwaukee for the event.

"Peter has completely re-imagined the Milwaukee Bucks business operation and grown in sales, ticket revenue, retail and global recognition which is very important," Colbert explained.

Feigin's twin brother emphasized his brother's role in reshaping downtown."I got to tell you the enthusiasm Peter has brought to the city has been brought right back. It's amazing to see what has been accomplished in a short amount of time," shared Dan Feigin.

At the backdrop of the luncheon were items invented by African Americans. Founders of the Black Inventors Gallery, Peggy Hardy and Synovia Moss, spearheaded the display - a reminder of the spirit of innovation and vision Peter Feigin needed to champion a new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Feigin told the crowd, "The city has really embraced the organization and this team in a way that is just heartwarming and proud and were not even there yet, which is really exciting and great so thank you very very much!"

