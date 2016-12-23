Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting at an ATM on Milwaukee’s south side. It happened early Thursday evening near 57th and Oklahoma in the parking lot of a shopping center.

A witness at a neighboring business told TODAY’S TMJ4 he saw the crime unfold. The witness, an employee at Sherwin Willliams, did not want to be identified. He said he heard three shots outside around 5:30 p.m. and found the crime was captured on his store’s surveillance camera.

The witness said surveillance video, which is now in the hands of police, shows it all started when a young man in his 20s pulled up in a car to get money out of a bank ATM. When he got out of his vehicle, a man who was seen coming from across the street allegedly fired three rounds at the victim’s chest, then ran off.

The incident brought dozens of officers and investigators with MPD, creating quite a scene in the business district filled with holiday shoppers.

"It’s kind of scary, you can go get some money for your holidays and something bad happens to you,” said George Rodriguez of Milwaukee.



Back at Sherwin Williams, a witness said the victim was then rushed to the hospital.

"I hope they catch who did it and I hope the guy that got hurt is OK,” said Rodriguez.

At this point we do not know the condition of the victim. As of Thursday night police had not released any information about the shooting. A police sergeant said a spokesperson will provide an update Friday morning.

