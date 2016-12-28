Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.

It happened near the intersection of 63rd Street and Euclid Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Police found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts by the Milwaukee Fire Department, the man died on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a second person may have been shot at the scene. A person of interest is being questioned regarding the incident.

Police say they are still investigating the situation.

