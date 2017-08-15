Man accused of killing Wisconsin woman in drunk boating crash tells police he was 'super drunk'

WAUKESHA COUNTY - A man accused of causing a woman's death by operating a boat while drunk was in court for the first time Monday.

53-year-old Anthony Drewes is charged in the death of 61-year-old Jill Ladwig.

According to police and investigators, Drewes crashed his boat into another on Lake Nagawicka in the city of Delafield Friday. Witnesses said Drewes was driving a deck boat and clipped the back end of a pontoon boat. Ladwig was thrown from the pontoon boat into the lake and rushed to a hospital where she later died.

According to the criminal complaint, Drewes initially denied operating the boat and tried to hide from police. The complaint goes on to read, "the defendant was staggering and nearly fell over several times."

Drewes told officers “I drank a lot” and indicated he and two others had been driving the boat, he later admitted to police he was “super drunk”.

The judge ordered a $10,000 cash bond Monday. If convicted Drewes could spend up to 25 years in prison, he's due back in court Friday, September 1, 2017.