Locksmith admits to stealing cars and selling them

A local locksmith admits he stole nine vehicles and made $50,000 cash in the process by selling them on Craigslist, according to a search warrant.

"That's surprising actually. $50,000 that's a lot of money," said Park and Ride driver Paola Zhaka.

The thief targeted the airport and Park and Ride lots in Milwaukee County.

"That's crazy, but I think I've heard people saying that these parking lots are not safe," Zhaka said.

Documents show he told police he used his equipment to program new key fobs and then take the vehicles, at least some of them were Chrysler Town and Country vans. A locksmith told TODAY’S TMJ4 not just anyone can get ahold of these kind of tools.

"You just don't expect it to happen," said airport driver Betty Padgett.

Drivers try to put themselves in the victim's shoes.

Ed Padgett knows what it feels like when you can't find your car.

"First of all you are sure that you parked it there, make sure you have and then you are panicked because it's not there," Padgett said.

"It was parked on a different floor in a different airport so it took me awhile," Padgett also said.

He can't imagine what it would be like to learn it's been stolen.

"That would be unusual," Padgett said.

The man has not been charged. Police say he was caught last week while he was driving one of the vans he stole.

