Locksmith admits to stealing cars and selling them
Made $50,000 in the scheme
Coreen Zell
10:17 PM, Apr 10, 2017
A local locksmith admits he stole nine vehicles and made $50,000 cash in the process by selling them on Craigslist, according to a search warrant.
"That's surprising actually. $50,000 that's a lot of money," said Park and Ride driver Paola Zhaka.
The thief targeted the airport and Park and Ride lots in Milwaukee County.
"That's crazy, but I think I've heard people saying that these parking lots are not safe," Zhaka said.
Documents show he told police he used his equipment to program new key fobs and then take the vehicles, at least some of them were Chrysler Town and Country vans. A locksmith told TODAY’S TMJ4 not just anyone can get ahold of these kind of tools.