President Donald Trump's declared that the opioid crisis in the U.S. is a "national emergency," and it has local addiction treatment centers hoping to see more resources from the federal government.

The president made the comments Thursday and said, "We're going to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis."

While not giving specifics, declaring a national emergency will allow for federal funds to be allocated to the problem.

Michael Nicholson, and addiction specialist with Rosecrance Milwaukee County, said, "we're grateful that our national legislators are recognizing this crisis and taking a stand and hopefully providing more access to funds to all treatment providers."

Wisconsin's Attorney General released a statement praising Trump's announcement:

“President Trump’s announcement today signals his commitment to carry out the Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis’ recommendations and partner with the States to fight prescription drug and heroin abuse. Luckily, in Wisconsin, thanks to the leadership of Rep. Nygren and Governor Walker, we have already made great strides and implemented many of the federal Commission’s recommendations, such as a standing order for naloxone. I look forward to learning more about the President’s initiatives and working with the Administration to save lives and continue making Wisconsin safer and stronger.”

The Centers for Disease Control reports that opioid overdoses claimed 33,000 lives in 2015 alone. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says we are on pace for more 400 overdose deaths this year, the majority opioids. That's up from 343 deaths in 2016.