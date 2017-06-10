Local leaders visit the White House to talk infrastructure

President Donald Trump highlighted pages and pages of what he said are excessive regulations that tie up government funded projects.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos were at the White House Thursday talking about ways to streamline infrastructure projects or privatize some federal programs like air traffic control.

"If we are going to be doing funding, try to do more of a block grant type of system that allows the state and local government to put the money were it will be best utilized," Farrow said.

"It's not automatically privatizing everything," Vos said. "But it's looking at how we do it smarter knowing that we've got 100 years ahead of us and if we don't makes investments today it's only going to get more expensive."

Trump is calling for a trillion dollar public-private infrastructure investment over 10 years.