Local doctor gives free foot exams, shoes to homeless

MILWAUKEE -- Cold nights like these make it hard to imagine what it is like to be homeless.



A Milwaukee doctor made it a little easier for them, by collecting more than 500 donated shoes.



Doctor Richard Marks is an orthopedic surgeon at Froedtert Hospital and The Medical College.



On Tuesday, he and his team gave back to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

Those who received new boots shared how it will change their lives.



"I can get a job, look better representable. So it helps out a lot," said Jason Thomas, who received new boots.



"There would be no way I'd be able to afford them," said Brandon Griffey, who received new boots.



Dr. Marks also gave free foot exams for the men who asked for it. He tells us in the roughly nine years he has done this, he has found many who have neglected their feet for years.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.