KENOSHA -- A Kenosha Police officer finds himself on the other side of the law.

29-year-old Officer Kendal West was on duty when he was arrested.

The Kenosha Police Chief told us in a news release, Officer West:

"...became involved in an altercation stemming from a personal matter," and "...if the allegations are correct, I cannot condone his manner in dealing with them."

West is now on administrative leave.

The Racine Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.

He was booked into their jail for pending charges of battery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, misconduct in public office and disorderly conduct.