Kenosha officer arrested on battery charges

KENOSHA, Wis. - A police officer in Kenosha has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested New Year's Day on battery charges.

Kenosha Police say Kendal West, 29, was on duty early Sunday when he became involved in an altercation that stemmed from a personal matter not connected to his official duties.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department was called in to investigate the matter.

West is charged with battery, first-degree recklessly endangering, misconduct public office and disorderly conduct.

He was being held in the Racine County Jail on a $22,650 bail.

No specifics of the incident were released.

An internal police investigation will be conducted along with the sheriff department's investigation.

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis issued the following statement:

I understand that personal problems are something we all deal with and I support the officer in that regard; however, as Chief, if the allegations are correct, I cannot condone his manner in dealing with them.

West was placed on administrative leave.

